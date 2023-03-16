Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

