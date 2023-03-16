Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.
Fortinet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.
Insider Transactions at Fortinet
In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
