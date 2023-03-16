Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.29.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 2.4 %

FTS stock opened at C$56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Fortis Announces Dividend

About Fortis

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.18%.

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.