Founders Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.51.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on autonomous vehicle technology, drone technology, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems.

