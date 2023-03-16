Founders Capital Management Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Founders Capital Management lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

