Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

