Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $37.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in FOX by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

