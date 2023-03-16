Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

FBRT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 609,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 82.63 and a quick ratio of 58.30.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.