Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.59

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQLGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 29086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $865.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

(Get Rating)

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.