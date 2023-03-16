Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.59

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 29086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $865.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

