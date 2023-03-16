Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in February

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,235,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 3,521,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.4 days.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.0674 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Freehold Royalties

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.