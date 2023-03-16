Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 925,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 758,182 shares.The stock last traded at $55.42 and had previously closed at $54.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Freshpet Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Freshpet by 74.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after buying an additional 771,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Freshpet by 920.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $400,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

