Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Frontera Energy stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $12.45.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

