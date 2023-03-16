Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Acquires 168,692 Shares

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FYBR opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

