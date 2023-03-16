FTX Token (FTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.06 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $367.09 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004509 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.58 or 0.00405168 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,798.87 or 0.27386718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

