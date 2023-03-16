Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $7.09. 6,918,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,253,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.63 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.73 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 480,768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 479,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

