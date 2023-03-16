Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $242.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60. The firm has a market cap of $598.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

