Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Bank of America stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

