Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $67.48 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

