Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CX Institutional boosted its stake in McKesson by 14.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in McKesson by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.74. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $287.14 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

