Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,404 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

