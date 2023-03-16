Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

About Enbridge

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.