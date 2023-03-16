Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 53.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 8.1% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 107.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

