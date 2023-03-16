Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,418,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,142,924 shares of company stock worth $21,754,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

