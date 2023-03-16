Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $552,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

