Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.05% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 218,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

