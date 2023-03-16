FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.62

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FW Thorpe Stock Performance
Shares of TFW stock opened at GBX 376.79 ($4.59) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of £441.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,147.06 and a beta of 0.65. FW Thorpe has a 1 year low of GBX 335.38 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 480 ($5.85).
About FW Thorpe
