FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.62

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TFW stock opened at GBX 376.79 ($4.59) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of £441.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,147.06 and a beta of 0.65. FW Thorpe has a 1 year low of GBX 335.38 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 480 ($5.85).

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

