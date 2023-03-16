FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Issued By Raymond James

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

LEV opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$621.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.52.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

