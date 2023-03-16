FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Issued By DA Davidson

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Edgio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Edgio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Edgio in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

EGIO opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Edgio has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGIO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth about $2,062,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

