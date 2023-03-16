FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avid Bioservices, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avid Bioservices in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,233.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,749 shares of company stock worth $398,266 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

