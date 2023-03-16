G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 2.8 %

GIII traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $714.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About G-III Apparel Group

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.