G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.13.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $15.47 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $734.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 445,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 95,865 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 374,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

