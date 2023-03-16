G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $14.05. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 172,983 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Barclays cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CL King lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 445,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 95,865 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 374,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

