Gala (GALA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $425.30 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $267.75 million and $425.30 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

