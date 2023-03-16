GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 549,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 977,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.51 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

