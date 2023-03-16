Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $80,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 200 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $6,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36. Formula One Group has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Formula One Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FWONK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

