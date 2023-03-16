Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLPI. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after buying an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,855,000 after buying an additional 1,741,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,766,000 after buying an additional 816,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.