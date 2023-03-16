Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Geberit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424. Geberit has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

About Geberit

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.