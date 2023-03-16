GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Up 14.2% in February

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 276,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GEE Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of JOB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,136. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.80.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.35 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

About GEE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 345.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 862,630 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 200.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 142,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 137,061 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 597.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in GEE Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.