GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Up 14.2% in February

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 276,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
GEE Group Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of JOB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,136. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.80.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.35 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GEE Group
GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.
