Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.90

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.90 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.39 ($0.32), with a volume of 595172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.34).

Gem Diamonds Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.79 million, a P/E ratio of 388.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

