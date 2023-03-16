General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GE opened at $89.76 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.