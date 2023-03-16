General Partner Inc. Acquires Shares of 280 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in The Cigna Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,761 shares of company stock worth $8,995,280. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CI opened at $270.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $233.30 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

