General Partner Inc. Buys Shares of 2,210 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

