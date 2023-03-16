General Partner Inc. Buys Shares of 6,090 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 115.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

