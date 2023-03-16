General Partner Inc. Makes New $792,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.7% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

