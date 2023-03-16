General Partner Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,962 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $159.13 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

