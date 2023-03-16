General Partner Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $94.22 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

