Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,213,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 1,043,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,032.5 days.

Genscript Biotech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNSF remained flat at C$2.51 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78. Genscript Biotech has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNNSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech in a report on Friday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Genscript Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

