Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.9 %

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,240. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.24 and its 200-day moving average is $169.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

