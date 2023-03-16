Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.27) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEN. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.51) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

GEN stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 256.50 ($3.13). 3,652,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,068. Genuit Group has a 12-month low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 542 ($6.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 315.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £639.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,347.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

