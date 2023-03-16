Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.3% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000.

DFIC traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $22.68. 1,137,810 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

