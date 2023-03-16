Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) PT Lowered to $6.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Getty Images Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GETY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 251,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,146. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

